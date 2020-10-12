Eight Permanent Secretaries redeployed in Kano, four new ones appointed

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the redeployment of eight Permanent Secretaries and the appointment of four new ones in the state civil service.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, gave this indication in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano.

According to him, the redeployed permanent secretaries are as follows –

Balarabe Karaye, moved from the Ministry of Budget and Planning to Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Adamu Faragai, from Agriculture and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Environment.

Binta Bala was redeployed from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Auwalu Sanda, from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Amina Musa, from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Health.

Amina Aminu, from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Hussaini Ganduje, from Ministry for Special Duties to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Abba Kailani was redeployed from the Establishment Directorate, Office of the Head of Service, to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are –

Fatima Sarki, posted to Manpower Development, Office of Head of Service.

Umar Albasu, newly appointed Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Transport.

Kabiru Magami, newly appointed and posted to Ministry for Special Duties.

Abba Mustapha newly appointed and posted to the Ministry of Budget and Planning.

According to an official statement, Gov. Ganduje charged all the Permanent Secretaries to work harder and continue repositioning the civil service for better service delivery, emphasising that “As the engine room of the state civil service, you are always expected to be up and doing.”

The governor urged them to employ modern technology in discharging their responsibilities, charging them “You must make sure that you comply with the global best practices. Use of IT is equally significant and necessary.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

