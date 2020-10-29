Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for an end to current national challenges.

The Speaker made the call in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna issued on Thursday in Lafia to mark the Eid-el-Maulud.

He also urged Muslims to straighten the bonds of peace, unity and love, which were the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

Balarabe-Abdullahi appealed to traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as the youths to intensify campaign for peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance among the people.

The Speaker noted that peace was essential for societal and national growth and prosperity, and said Nigerians must embrace peace at all times, so as to build an egalitarian society and prosperous nation.

Balarabe-Abdullahi prayed that the occasion would usher in a new dawn for the country and all humanity.

