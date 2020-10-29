Eid-el-Maulud: Erring policemen, looters’ll face the law, Buhari vows

Kindly Share This Story:

*As Lawan, Ugwuanyi, Abiodun, Makinde, Oba of Benin, APC, PDP felicitate with Nigerians

By Anayo Okoli, Gabriel Enolgholase, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi, Dirisu Yakubu, Luminous Jannamike & James Ogunnaike

ABUJA — President Muhammadu Buhari promised, on Thursday, to bring to justice erring police officers and those involved in looting and destroying public and private properties in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, urging all citizens to use the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens.

This, he said, they could do by exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings

This came as Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Oba of Benin, N’Oba Ewuare 11, the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also facilitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

President Buhari in his message to Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful as they mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed, urged all citizens, and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

In a statement y his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, he reiterated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari, while noting that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible, however, cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far.

He said: “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”

Lawan preaches peace, love, tolerance

Senator Lawan, called on Muslims across the country, to in the spirit of Eid-el- Maulud to embrace peace, love and tolerance.

He noted that this year’s celebration comes at a time Nigeria is striving to restore law and order in the chastening aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement, yesterday, by Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi , Lawan said: “Our harrowing experience over the past few weeks underscores the need for us as a people of faith to imbibe and demonstrate in our every conduct the virtues of love, peace and tolerance which Prophet Mohammed personifies.

“This trying time requires our prayers and supplications to Allah to intervene to restore peace and love of neighbours to our land. However, it also requires of us introspection as to the roles we are playing as leaders and individual citizens in building the nation that we desire.

“Having made their points in their patriotic demands for better policing and political governance, and having secured the commitment of the government to addressing the issues that they have raised, I urge our youths to in the spirit of this occasion embrace peace and engage government through dialogue, as the corrections they seek can only manifest under a peaceful atmosphere.”

Ugwuanyi calls for prayers

Governor Ugwuanyi in his goodwill message conveyed the felicitations of the government and people of Enugu State to President Buhari and other Muslim faithful, maintained that it was through intensified prayers, abiding faith in God and commitment to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers that the country’s efforts at sustaining peace, unity and progress will be fully actualized.

The governor noted that the Islamic event was timely and remarkable as it will go a long way in reinvigorating the virtues of peaceful co-existence, unity, faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance and charity as exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Imbibe virtues of the Holy Prophet — Makinde

Governor Makinde, in statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and Nigeria on witnessing the 2020 Eidul-Maulid.

The governor charged them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance, which according to him, are virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), stating that this will guarantee peace and security in the state and the country as a whole.

Gov Abiodun congratulates Muslims

Governor Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged all citizens to rededicate themselves to the teachings and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet.

He also urged Muslim faithful to continue to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, notwithstanding the flattening of the coronavirus curve in the state.

Oba of Benin felicitates with Muslims

The Benin monarch, in a statement in Benin City, yesterday, through his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Victor Ogiemwanre, enjoined the Muslim faithful to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed by embracing peace and harmonious co-existence.

He reminded them that every religion condemned violence in its entirety and hatred for one another.

Resist those inciting violence — APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, urged Nigerians to resist those who have hijacked the #EndSARS agitations and now using it as a platform to incite violence across the country.

In the message by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, APC said as expoused in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

It called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

PDP urges national rebirth

The PDP urged Nigerians, particularly the leaders, to use this year’s Eid-el Maulud celebrations to kindle a national rebirth with actions capable of fixing the challenges facing the country.

The party also charged all people of faith across the country to use the occasion to pray for direction and God’s intervention to enable Nigeria overcome its current social, economic and security challenges.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesman, the party noted that Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, “offers us as a nation, an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equity and social justice; adherence to rule of law, respect for human rights, welfare of the people, transparency, accountability and prudence in governance while shunning all acts of corruption and oppression that provoke bitterness, restiveness and division among the people.”

