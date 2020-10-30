Edo2020: Tribunal sitting begins, charges litigants on frivolous motions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had its inaugural sitting where it urged all the litigants to desist from frivolous motions that would derail the court processes even as it pledged fairness and to all litigants and ensure it finishes its business within the consistently stipulated time.

Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice A. B. Abdulkareem said: “Our assignment is time-bound, as such, we do not have the luxury of time. With the help of the almighty God, the Tribunal is committed to complete its work on the five petitions filed before it within the time frame allowed for it to complete its assignments.

“We, therefore, solicit the maximum co-operation of all the parties and their counsel, and we urge you all to be ready to work within the mandatory period stipulated by law.

“We wish to assure you that in our quest to get to the truth of the matters before us; we shall act in good faith, and shall do our work with an open mind, without any form of bias or appearance of any preconception. We also pledge not to lend ourselves to any form of external influence” he said.

Replying on behalf of the parties and their counsels, Ken Mozia (SAN) they would cooperate with the panel to ensure they meet their target and justice for all.

Five political parties namely: Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) seeking to nullify the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020 governorship election

During the sitting, the petitioners sought through an ex parte motion for substituted means of service against their respective respondents.

Following the petitioners’ motion, Justice Abdulkareem granted their orders, and adjourned to Monday, December 7th 2020, for further processes to continue.

