Edo govt’s 24-hour curfew subsists till further notice

The Edo State Government has said that the 24-hour (round-the-clock) curfew imposed in the state on October 19, 2020, subsists and is active till further notice.

As such, everyone is expected to remain indoors.

Security agencies have been deployed to the streets to ensure full compliance and anyone found contravening the directive will be dealt with according to the law.

Parents and guardians are urged to restrain their children, youths and wards from flouting the order, as security agencies will not spare any errant individual.

The curfew was imposed Monday when the #ENDSARS protests turned violent, leading to two jailbreaks and the burning of at least five police stations within the Benin metropolis as well as various degrees of public disturbances in other major cities across the state.

The authorities are yet to confirm the total number of inmates released to the streets, as investigations are still ongoing, which necessitate the shutdown in the state.

The government is committed to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property in the state and urges Edo citizens and residents to obey the directives for the collective good of all.

