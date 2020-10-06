Breaking News
ECOWAS lifts post-coup sanctions against Mali

Mutinying soldiers arrest Mali President Keita, PM Cisse
Malian soldiers. PHOTO: AFP

West Africa bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted post-coup sanctions against Mali.

The 15-nation-member of ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 military coup, which toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The sanctions “will be lifted when a civilian prime minister is named,” ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou had earlier stated.

Mali’s junta on Thursday (last week) removed a major obstacle to the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions.

It took out a major prerogative devolved to their transition leader who is supposed to bring civilians back to power in the country.

