Duncan Mighty joins #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt

On 11:46 amIn Newsby
By David Royal

As the call against police brutality and high-handed operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) continues to rage across Nigeria, musician, Duncan Mighty joined protesters on Tuesday to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

Port Harcourt the capital of Rivers State; Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State; and Enugu the capital city of Enugu are some of the new states where the protest is ongoing today.

 

 

 

