Duncan Mighty joins #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt

By David Royal

As the call against police brutality and high-handed operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) continues to rage across Nigeria, musician, Duncan Mighty joined protesters on Tuesday to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

Port Harcourt the capital of Rivers State; Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State; and Enugu the capital city of Enugu are some of the new states where the protest is ongoing today.

Our Port Harcourt 1st son @1ducanmighty has landed. #EndSARS protest today in Port Harcourt begins 9am at Pleasure Park. #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA pic.twitter.com/zl3DYBEryC — Maxwell Amadi (@Maxwellconnect) October 13, 2020

