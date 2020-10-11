Vanguard Logo

DSS denies arresting #EndSARS protesters

By Soni Daniel

Abuja— The Department of State Services, DSS, has washed its hands of claims by some activists that its men were picking up and detaining #EndSARS protesters.

Some activists had posted trending tweets that a particular protester called Harunzy had been taken into the DSS custody for daring to post a video of police brutality against #EndSARS campaigners.

However, the spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, told Vanguard there was no attempt by the agency to track and arrest any protester.

“Picking up protesters for what? This is not true,” Afunanya said of the #EndSARS protesters reported arrest.

