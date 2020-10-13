Don’t compromise, IPOB leader, Kanu, tells ENDSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, lent his voice to the nationwide agitation for ending Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, advising the agitators to resist being compromised.

Mazi Kanu said this in a statement he entitled “EndSARS campaign is heading in the right direction. Only three ingredients are needed now”, made available through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

He alleged that the authorities that want SARS to stay may try to bribe and lobby for it to continue, but urged the agitators and their leadership not to compromise in the agitations to end the evil wind that found its way into the Nigeria Police in the name of checking armed robbery.

Mazi Kanu reminded them that consistency is vital at the present stage of the ongoing protests, agitation and campaign to end SARS, just as he urged them not to allow mental fatigue to creep in among them.

The IPOB leader said: “The leadership of various groups on the ground in the agitation making it a must to resist every attempt by ruling cabal to buy them over.

“They will throw money at the issue in the hope of buying people off the streets, but they must be resisted.

“Consistency is vital at this stage. Don’t allow mental fatigue to creep in. Momentum has a natural multiplier effect. With the momentum the movement becomes unstoppable.

“These three key ingredients will deliver victory. After this, things will no longer be the same in Nigeria. I salute your courage. History beckons,” Nnamdi Kanu added.

