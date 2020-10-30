Division among Yoruba traditional rulers caused by politicians, says Alaafin

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says races’ strength lies in unity

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Friday, disclosed that division among Yoruba traditional rulers was caused by politicians who infiltrated the ranks of the monarchs.

This is as Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale urged the Alaafin to use his influence to bring about unity among Yoruba traditional rulers in the region.

Oba Adeyemi, according to a statement issued by his Oluwo’s media aide, Alli Ibrahim, during a visit to Iwo affirmed that there is disunity among Yoruba traditional council saying the problem was created by political infiltration into the rank of the council by politicians of the old Oyo Empire, assuring Oluwo of his to readiness to facilitate unity among the traditional rulers with all his utmost strength.

Oba Lamidi related his relationship with Iwo as cordial and always symbiotic, saying his visit will further cement the affinity between the two ancient city.

“The bridge of peace in Yourbaland was affected through the infiltration of politicking into the Institution by politicians of the old Oyo Empire. The challenge from every quarter as it equally comes from Oluwo is a challenge to rise to that occassion and do the much needful without retraction”

“I commend Oluwo for his courage, tenacity and zeal in standing tall despite enormous distractions stage managed by his few subjects. I had tougher experience in the first 20years of my reign, cry rough and turbulent. It is what Yoruba will call (Ojumo kan, ogun kan) one day, one war

“Iwo is an ancient city with cordial and understandable relationship with Oyo. I’m not new to Iwo. I visit occassionally. Iwo is rich in culture, tradition and religious. Ordinarily, Iwo should have be the capital of Osun State following their traditional, political and religious sagacity”

“I’m pleased to visit Oluwo again, felt at home and give him words of encouragement in shaping new course of hope for the Yoruba race”

He commended Oluwo for his tenacity despite numerous distractions, saying his first 20years on as Alaafin was turbulent and rough, even than Oluwo’s case.

Speaking, Oba Akanbi, condemned the disunity in Yoruba traditional Institution, calling on the Alaafin to engineer process of reunification to the advantage of our rich respected heritage in the world map.

He described Alaafin as a foremost traditional rulers not only in Yorubaland but also in Nigeria, saying his words and actions are needed at this critical time of unity challenge in the institution.

“Yoruba traditional institution is porous, one without unity and lacking the strength to protect and secure Yorubaland. It is disheartening there was no formidable central council of Obas to issue statement of appeal and command where necessary most especially as it relates to the recent destruction that accompanied the recent EndSARS Protest in the South Western Nigeria”

“Our unity is not only strength but also greenlight to the security, protection and progressive hope of Yorubaland and her generations. I want to charge and appeal to the respected Alaafin of Oyo to use his traditional paraphernalia and stronghold to bring out olive branch branch and unite actors in the council”

“Baba Alaafin, I appreciate your visit, it is a gesture that must be reciprocated. Your worth is unquantifiable. I’m ready to complement your efforts at fashioning a new map for the progress of Yorubaland”

