Davido terminates contract with Lil Frosh over domestic violence allegations

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has terminated the contract between his record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) and fast-rising rapper Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh, over allegations of domestic violence by his girlfriend Gift Camille on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The fast-rising rapper, Lil Frosh was called out on Monday by the brother and manager of the girlfriend Gift Camille For allegedly beating his girlfriend to a pulp.

Below is a press release announcing the end of contract with Lil Frosh

