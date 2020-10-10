Darey drops new EP “Way Home” today

Kindly Share This Story:

Darey’s new E.P., “Way Home”, which dropped on October 9, 2020, is a seven-track body of work with two features from Patoranking and Teni. Darey is one of the leading artists in Nigeria who dares to produce music across popular genres.

Though known for his hits such as “Escalade”, “Not the Girl” and “Pray For Me”, the silky-baritone is redefining his taste through a groundbreaking genre that he terms Afro&B. “Way Home” speaks to Darey’s heritage and journey with the use of compelling vocals, pulsating, exciting and engaging beats.

Born of a jazz musician father, Art Alade, Darey is a singer, songwriter, music producer, radio & TV personality, showstopper extraordinaire, and creative entrepreneur.

Since gaining exposure across Africa on the music talent search reality TV show, Project Fame, Darey has made an indelible mark on the Nigerian and African music scene. He has also been a judge and host on shows such as Project Fame West Africa, Nigerian Idol, Access The Stars, and most recently a coach on The Voice Nigeria.

As a creative entrepreneur, Darey is the co-founder of Livespot360, a creative collective responsible for some of the most innovative and disruptive ideas (and executions) in Nigeria.

Under his creative direction, Livespot360 has delivered many successful campaigns and produced some of the most elaborate and groundbreaking concerts and festivals in Nigeria including, The Falz Experience, Livespot X Festival featuring Cardi B, Born In Africa Festival amongst others.

The multi-talented artist is set to regain old and new fans with the release of his new body of work, “Way Home”.

