COVID-19: Lagos govt reopens all remaining school classes Oct 19

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state beginning from Monday, 19 of October, 2020.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo who announced in a statement said, the physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary, that is daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

She noted that the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

Adefisayo, therefore, advised all public and private schools to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Ministry of Education.

According to her, “The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”

While welcoming and wishing the students a successful and fruitful new academic session, Adefisayo, urged school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

