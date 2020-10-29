COVID-19: Economy too fragile for another lockdown— Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday cautioned Nigerians to do all they can to help avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria
President Buhari took to Twitter on his official handle, @MBuhari saying: “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown”.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2020
The virus outbreak which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation has infected 62,224 Nigerians, with a reported 1,135 deaths. Although a remarkable 57,916 Nigerians have so far recovered from COVID-19.
Europe has seen a recent resurgence in the spread of the virus, after initially recording a drop in cases. With France announcing a new national lockdown, and Germany shutting down bars and restaurants after hospitals recorded a sharp spike in patient admission.
With the US also reporting 80,000 new cases on Wednesday, there are fears that a second wave of the deadly virus could be close.