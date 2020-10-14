Coronavirus, liberty, life, livelihood and the threat of a 2nd wave

Kindly Share This Story:

By magnus Onyibe

On Monday, 27 September, 2020 some institutions of learning , places of worship and hotels as well as restaurants , started heaving a sigh of relief as Lagos state government relaxed the restrictions imposed on them about 8 months ago, as part of the measures instituted to mitigate the spread of the deadly and invisible disease, coronavirus.

The outbreak of the disease, its highly contagious nature, and ability to spread through public gatherings , have resulted in the loss of lives in excess of 1,000 after about 60, 000 people had been infected nationwide .

Invariably, the subsequent preventive measures of banning mass gathering of people to prevent a further spread of the epidemic , also sucked out most of the ‘oxygen’ in commerce and industry space , consequently leading to major slow down in production and distribution of goods and services , with dire implications on the already ailing economy and by extension, livelihood of most Nigerians.

As a result , Nigerians since last March /April have been struggling with the choice of which aspect to prioritize over the other , life or livelihood ?

While Nigerians and indeed Africans are only dealing with the twin issues of life or livelihood, the industrialized Western world is grappling with a third issue, which is liberty-the superstructure upon which democracy is anchored.

Although, the choice between life and livelihood is an arduous one for Africans and others in the illiberal world like, China, Russia and other so called iron curtain countries , a worse scenario is being faced by Western Europeans , and even worse still in the USA, where they are putting up a fight against the roll back of liberties that is the oxygen that sustains a truly democratic system .

Before dwelling further on the situation in the advanced Western societies operating liberal democracy, but now struggling to figure out how to cope with the demon of resistance to the infringement on some of the freedoms that they hitherto enjoyed, currently withdrawn in order to effectively rein in the Covid-19 scourge , let’s first examine the risks now faced by Nigerians as the fear of a second wave of the horrific disease is beginning to manifest in the advanced societies .

By virtue of Lagos being the foremost urban center in Nigeria ( equivalent of London , Uk and New York , USA ) with an estimated population of between 15-20 million people, and therefore the epicenter of coronavirus, all eyes are fixed on how the unlocking of business activities, pans out to determine the efficacy of the strategy of reopening.

So the fear by some concerned parties that the lifting of the restrictions may trigger a spike of the virus is legitimate. That’s simply because some members of the society may mistake the new freedom for return to normalcy, and that would be a grave mistake .

It is a no brainer that there is acute need for vigilance by the populace in order to mitigate the risk of sneaking in of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from the Western world as Nigeria’s air , land and sea borders are currently being thrown open. As it is so palpable that a rebounce of coronavirus may prove to be more fatal and calamitous than the first wave, the secretary to federal government, Boss Mustafa , led presidential task force on Covid-19 and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control,

NCDC, that were robustly supported by the private sector driven CACOVID , initiated by CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and led by Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote group and Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access bank, that have been adjudged to have put up impressive performance during the first wave, has to be at alert . That’s simply because it would be very dangerous to let down their guards at this critical point in time.

Clearly , the willingness to give up our liberties or accept the forceful enforcement of compliance of Covid-19 protocols with military alacrity, helped in limiting the casualties in our clime.

In the light of the foregoing, the team that kept the Covid-19 death toll in Nigeria to as low as a little over one thousand lives has to remain highly vigilant as they roll back the restrictions and restore liberties. The current flare up in major European countries experiencing a second wave, particularly the Uk, France, Spain and Italy where the doubling of infections every seven days is now the trend , even as their economies are believed to have lost at least a 5th of their gdp to COVID-19, should be used as a barometer for determining what action may be required in making the judgement call on whether to protect Nigerians by choosing life and act in a timeous manner in shutting down the economy again or priories livelihood by continuing to open up with great caution.

Other countries are already making that Hobson’s choice.

Despite the colossal loss that its economy would suffer , lsrael is the first to embark on a second general lock down, owing to the high rate of the spread of the disease.

With a projection that by end of November, at least 100,OOO Britons would have died from the pandemic, the UK became the second country to also go on a second general lockdown with other European countries such as Spain, France and Germany that are similarly experiencing spikes, following suit.

Even Canada , the North American Neigbor of USA, which was an oasis close to the epicenter of COVID-19 is also witnessing a spike and the authorities are putting pubic health ahead of liberties of the people by closing down bars, restaurants and discouraging public gatherings.

One of the reasons for the over 214 , 000 deaths and nearly 8 million infections in the USA is the love of liberty by Americans .

Astonishingly, the over 215, 000 deaths and close to 8 million Americans that have been infected by the Covid-19 pandemic represent a quarter of the nearly one million, one hundred thousand (1,100,000) deaths and a little less than 40 million infections, worldwide.

With the USA constituting a mere 4% of the world’s population and suffering a disproportional 25% of the deaths; owing to the insistence by some Americans that they prefer their freedoms to the restrictions of wearing masks in public places , adhering to social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols, the country with the famous statute of liberty as its mascot , can not be proud of such a damning record of Covid-19 deaths .

But that’s what it is and l would like to term the situation, as the liability of liberty.

It is appalling that , whereas the imposition of Covid-19 pandemic protocols which infringe on civil liberties in other liberal democratic countries have been somewhat successfully managed , the obviously nonchalant and reckless posture taken by the president of the USA , Donald Trump, has hindered the efficacious application of the measures that could have checked-matted the pandemic in that country.

Feeling concerned about the lack of significant improvements in tackling the coronavirus in the USA , Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft , and the co-chairman of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization deeply involved in public health safety globally, has also weighed in by expressing concerns about the human carnage that is waiting to happen if the race against Covid-19 is not stepped up remarkably as the Western world transits into the cold or winter season.

That is a period that people would be compelled to stay indoors more than they presently do, and a situation which would accelerate the spread of coronavirus disease.

Arising from awful death toll, already chalked up by the USA , a country that hitherto blazed the trail in world leadership by being in the forefront in the pursuit of good causes , be it on issues of curbing terrorism, enforcing respect for human rights, managing climate change , promoting public health safety , advancing technology or trade/commerce, is presently the worst victim of Covid-19 disease, as it is now leading from behind, in terms of fatalities .

Who could have imagined that in the effort to preserve their civil liberty rights, some aggrieved Americans would take the extreme measure of plotting the kidnap of the governor of the state of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer with the aim of putting her on trial for infringing on their freedoms via her introduction and enforcement of covid-19 pandemic rules in the state.

Before the situation degenerated into the current alarming proportions, there had been street protests by some Americans who apparently value their liberty more than their lives, and there have also been situations whereby some mayors of cities that insist on residents wearing masks , were taken to court by the state governors, as was the case in the state of Georgia and the recent riots in some enclaves populated mainly by the Jews in New York .

But nothing prepared even the most ardent civil liberties advocates and crusaders for the extreme and unprecedented violent plot in the state of Michigan by some left wing militias.

Fortuitously, the ongoing street protests in Nigeria against the brutality of SARS ,Special Anti- Robbery Squad , which is a subsidiary of the police force, geared towards achieving speedy response to the crime of robbery , would yield positive results if authorities listen to the youths and decide to disband or reform the obnoxious agency.

There is certainly no room for violent policing in a democracy for an outfit that has allegedly converted itself into a sort of official ‘Boko Haram’ as the officers and men in official uniform are being accused of hiding under the toga of being a wing of the police force to legitimize their act of inflicting torture and extortion( like boko haram do) on harmless youths in the guise of seeking to prevent new age crimes such as cyber transgressions like internet fraud .

Since the youths started calling out the nefarious wolves in sheep’s clothing online, culminating into the ongoing bloody and deadly street protests, that unit of the police force now branded with the trademark of sorrow , blood and death , would hopefully be scrapped or reformed.

And if that happens , there would be less brutality on the masses, in the event that a second socio-economic lockdown becomes necessary in Nigeria, in the light of the situation in Europe and even some North American countries like Canada.

That said, the fact that the legacy of public health safety that our ancestors bequeathed on succeeding generations after the 1918 Spanish flu , is now so difficult for our generation to fully adopt, stems from the more central role that liberty now plays in countries where the observation of the principles of liberal democracy is cardinal. That can be illustrated by comparing and contrasting the manner that the virus has been managed and controlled in China , where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, with the USA that treasures liberties.

Obviously , being a socialist and illiberal country , has helped China in the curtailment of the pandemic compared to the wild spread of the disease in the USA that has killed in excess of 215,000 people , and leaving similar huge numbers of people dead in Europe, both of which are the bastion of liberal democracy.

It boggles the mind that although the Covid-19 protocol is simple , it was quite effective back in the days, and it remains the only preventive remedy until a vaccine is discovered . What is even more puzzling is , why was the suspension of civil liberties in the USA after 9/11 terrorists attacks on New York twin towers and the Pentagon in Washington not resisted in the manner now being witnessed in respect to COVID-19 in the USA?

Back in those terrorism defined days, major airports even had scanners that exposed airport users to harm from x-rays and in some cases revealed human anatomy and private cavities to those manning the equipment. Could it be a function of poor leadership? Would a bill by the congress , promoted by the president suspending some liberties, have helped? We may never know .

Over the years , and after the 1918 Spanish flu, there has been other pandemics , including HIV aides.

As Science has proved that condoms are the safest protection against infection from HIV aids, until anti HIV aides vaccine is discovered; so also do face masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, for now, offer the best protection against Covid-19, simplicita.

But why are folks not as keen on following the Covid-19 pandemic protocol with a similar zeal and commitment seen with respect to compliance with the use of condoms as protection against HlV aids and other sexually transmitted diseases?

By comparison, in terms of deadliness, Covid-19 has proven to be deadlier and faster to kill, as a coronavirus sufferer can die in a matter of days and weeks, which is in sharp contrast to HIV aids patients, who can Iive much longer after being infected.

Perhaps, presenting the truth about coronavirus pandemic by comparing it to the dreaded HIV aids, whose devastating effect, most Nigerians are familiar with, would bring the reality home .

And such an approach may especially benefit most of our compatriots in the lower rung of the social ladder who nurse or harbor the ignorant notion that COVID-19 pandemic is a disease exclusive to the rich, which is such a fallacy.

Apart from a few retro-viral medications , medical scientists, nearly 40 years after, are yet to find wholesome cure for the dreaded Hiv aids , which has been wreaking havoc on mankind, since June 5, 1981 when the USA CDC published it in their official newsletter.

Subsequently, mankind as a whole, has taken the use of condoms during sex as a sort of holy grail.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO,

“in the 1980s and early 1990s, the outbreak of HIV and AIDS swept across the United States and rest of the world, though the disease originated decades earlier.

Today, more than 70 million people have been infected with HIV and about 35 million have died from AIDS since the start of the pandemic”. That’s about 40 years ago.

In comparison, after about 7-8 months of covid-19 outbreak from China into the rest of the world , over 30 million people are currently infected , with over one million people dead from the epidemic world wide, in just 8 months .

Going by the logic above , about 10m people would die in 8 years, world wide. And that’s a greater proportion than the 35 million who died in 40 years as a result of HIV AIDS.

As no vaccines has yet been discovered for COVID I9 , humanity is still in dire straits , nevertheless, we should celebrate the fact that we may not suffer as much loss of lives in comparison to the grave the 35 million casualties from HlV aids if a vaccine is produced before December . That’s because at least 40 pharmaceutical firms worldwide have produced the vaccines that they are trying to put through the stage three trial on human beings.

Back home in Nigeria , as lagos state government eases the lockdown by commencing the opening up of the economy including schools and places of worship, which from experiences in Western world, are typically the super spreaders of coronavirus , most parents in lagos and Nigeria as a whole are quite apprehensive of the fate that could befall their wards in schools and their other family members in the new atmosphere devoid of , or where observing the COVID-19 protocols may be hard to enforce, and as such susceptible to the dreaded community spread.

And their trepidation is not without foundation. Evidently, sometime last year, a strange flu was known to have created health scare in Queens college, Yaba, lagos and many more boarding schools across the state .

The outbreak of the poor hygiene related epidemic in the school system generated a lot of fears that caused most parents to quickly withdraw their children from those schools.

I can’t discountenance the fringe belief that the death toll from coronavirus in Nigeria has been low; due in part to the fact that Nigerians or indeed Africans have been living with malaria fever which has killed millions and therefore most of the people with low immunity or vulnerabilities have been wiped off by malaria or Ebola that recently ravaged the continent, hence the less candidates for COVID-19 pandemic.

Going by that same argument, Africa and Nigerians can be said to have been better prepared for Covid-19 pandemic, having successfully coped with the other aforementioned pandemics. Be that as it may, the existential reality is that Nigeria does not posses a sterling resume, heritage or legacy in efficacious management of public health.

Therefore, our country men and women are very prone to experiencing a second wave of coronavirus as being presently witnessed in some Western countries.

At this juncture , it is pertinent to take a few steps back to some time around June of 2019, about 8 months before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, when coronavirus was not on the horizon. It may be recalled that, following the outbreak of LASSA fever in the country , a public Health Safety firm , lnspire Consulting ltd, trading under the name, Germbusters.ng, birthed in Nigeria.

The outfit registered by the corporate affairs commission of Nigeria , CAC introduced two public health safety management tools for achieving improved public health safety. These are Optimer steamer, and lumitester, South Korean and Japanese made tools into Nigeria. The firm sort to register the two Public Health Safety products with the relevant government agencies ,Nigerian Centre for Disease Control , NCDC, and Nigerian Agency Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. But rather than receive support , both regulators of public health space stonewalled Germbusters.ng by denying it registration that it duly applied for.

And till date, despite several meetings held with the DG of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu and a couple of visits to and meetings with the personal assistant to the DG of NAFDAC, professor Mojisola Adeyeye, in 2019, long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown in March, Germbusters.ng remain unregistered, and is yet to receive official response to the proposal letters sent to the two foremost government agencies.

At this juncture, it is appropriate to share information about how the two eco-friendly public health safety devices function.

The optima steamer operates on the principle of using dry cold steam to sterilize and sanitize office, living and play spaces.

Unbeknownst to most people , when heat is applied to water, and it reaches a certain boiling point, it becomes dry vapor steam which is a natural sterilizer.

So optima steamer is a non chemical means for sterilizing spaces that could have pathogens or bacteria. And the pathogens could be coronavirus that WHO and NCDC tell us we can prevent from infecting us by simply washing our hands with ordinary water and soap .

At a time , that the world is making strenuous efforts to save water, and protect the environment from harmful chemicals , optima steamer uses far less water than other sterilization processes and it does not need soap or chemicals which are harmful to the environment. Most importantly, it is a tried and proven effective defense against bacteria and viruses that’s widely in use in the USA and Germany.

Similarly, the lumitester which is more or less a mobile laboratory, is a hygiene monitoring tool that enables users measure instantly the amount of pathogens in a space or environment.

A combined use of both tools, equals to improved public health safety. So the devices could save lives , especially in the rural areas where access to water and chemicals are not only expensive, but also difficult.

One wisdom that the Boss Mustafa led Presidential task force, along with its private sector supporter, CACOVID must keep in mind , is that prevention is better than cure and a stitch in time saves nine.

Why must we wait to set up the expensive laboratories and makeshift treatment and recovery tents for the management of coronavirus , when we can prevent the diseases from spreading in and around our country if the anticipated second wave of COVID-19 manifests?

For full disclosure, Germbusters.ng by:lnspire Consulting ltd is owned by yours truly. And the driving force behind my vision for setting up the venture is the intention and aim of stemming the spread of viruses and bacteria borne diseases , such as Ebola, LASSA fever and other poor hygiene causing common diseases like typhoid, diarrhea,cholera etc that had been causing preventable deaths in our country.

The discouraging experience that l had with public health care regulators which is verifiable and supported with documents, was a set back to the investment which in as more or less socially oriented.

l doubt if the respective heads of the agencies mentioned would deign to deny the fact that Germbusters.ng approached them via proposal letters and l personally , persistently pressurized them to allow Germbusters.ng give them a demonstration of what the devices can do with a view to proving their efficacy.

Although the officials did not deny the authenticity of the devices as being ideal for eliminating viruses and other pathogens , but by omission or commission, and perhaps bureaucracy ,they failed to endorse Germbusters.ng as requested and thus did not allow the society to harness or benefit from the inherent values in the deployment of Germbusters.ng devices for the attainment of a robust public health safety system in Nigeria.

In conclusion, as the presidential task force on Covid-19 pandemic and the private sector driven CACOVID brace up for a possible second wave of coronavirus in Nigeria , they should keep in mind the wisdom in the aphorisms- prevention is better than cure and a stitch in time, saves nine.

ONYIBE, an entrepreneur, public policy analyst , author, development strategist, alumnus of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Massachusetts, USA and a former cabinet member of Delta state government sent this piece from lagos.

