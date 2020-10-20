Cliffbado drops new song ‘Jojo’

Kindly Share This Story:

If you haven’t heard Cliffbado‘s new single “JOJO,” you’re missing out! The independent afrobeat artist from Lagos, Nigeria (based in Houston, Texas) has just shared the new track and it’s available to listen to on all streaming platforms.

The upbeat track showcases Cliffbado’s sound and ability as an afrobeat artist. The track can be described as infectious and immediately engaging. The rhythm of “JOJO” is layered and relentless. It’s fast enough for a fast wine and serves as a great introduction to what Cliffbado is capable of. His current sound is heavily influenced by his childhood and living in Lagos.

Cliffbado did an interview recently where he talked about his inspirations behind creating music.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music?

Since I was a kid I had the rhythm on me but after my high school education I decided to pursue music.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today?

Yes, in the extents that when I was living in Lagos the struggle I went through as a kid and now remembering those paths make me want to push myself more to success. And also when people can relate to it with my sound of music.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My sound is Afrobeats or as our young generation will call it Afro-Pop. It’s a mixture of African sounds.

What ultimately inspired you to dedicate yourself to a music career?

When I was a little kid as my parents would say when music is being played, I always moved with the rhythm and danced to it, so I’m not surprised when I followed a friend to the studio one day, I fell I love with it and never stopped going to the studio.

What’s one reason you are passionate about music, and what inspires you?

Generally, I love good sounds, and I get inspired by people around me and my mood at that moment.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I play soccer and I also play musical instruments.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

The likes of Davido, Wizkid, D’banj, Phyno, Meek Mill, and Olamide.

Tell us about the project that you are promoting. What is it about? Is it a single or EP? Also, what is the name of the last project you released?

Right now, I’m promoting my new single called ”JOJO” is about a beautiful girl I’m trying to date and I’m telling her not to leave me hanging in the real one for her.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I’m currently working on an EP right now titled Eyes On The Boy, it’s set to be released this year but haven’t picked a specific date yet.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music?

Hope they can see how easy-going life is and try to stay away from trouble and work hard and enjoy life because it’s only those who live today lives to see tomorrow.

Where can we follow you on social media?

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/CLIFFBADOCMN

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1wCDaFzDlbwMZ758VJB8EK?autoplay=true&source_application=google_assistant

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cliffbadoofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009387642790

Check out Cliffbado’s music below, and be sure to stream his latest track “JOJO,” out everywhere now!

