Chris Orero: Renowned ecommerce coach, mentor

“I hope to be remembered as a coach and a mentor for people who want to create other income opportunities for themselves as well as an entrepreneur using the digital space to spread information and skill sets on how to be financially independent.” Chris Orero says during an exclusive interview.

Chris Orero is a mentor, coach and entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to teaching people the art of making money using online sites and helping people learn the secrets of ecommerce. Starting from a poor background, Chris had to pave a way for himself in life and ecommerce seemed to be the one way he decided to follow.

Starting with learning the basics of selling on ebay, Christ extended his knowledge and practicalized with both ebay and Amazon and finally moved to Amazon when he realized it was the future of ecommerce. His business was first affected when ebay suddenly changed their whole platform causing him to start his business all over from the scratch. His business finally made him move from home in Florida to California.

A short while later, he and his partners created EcomzKingz, a business dedicated to teaching people how to make money online from the comfort of their homes. This idea was birthed after he was sure he had learnt everything he needed to and had become a master at what he did.

Just a few years in-between the birthing of EcomzKingz and now and the business has grown in credibility and in finances.

Chris says that EcomzKingz has generated over 5 million dollars in sales the first year it was launched. This organization has also launched educational content to help thousands learn how to utilize online selling platforms to create extra streams of income. He is known to be a firm doer of what he teaches.

