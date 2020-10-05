Charly Boy writes Nigerian youths, says it’s time to act

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by the men of the now curtailed Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS, maverick musician Charly Boy has urged the Nigerian youths to rise and fight against repressive administration.

Charly Boy made the call on Monday via his Instagram page. The maverick musician wrote:

“My Beloved Nigerian Youths,”

“Our elders say, when ant bite you for nyash, you go adjust your self. The truth be say, we have been silent through fear for far to long.”

READ ALSO:

“When will Enough be Enough? This is not the life any of you envisaged. You cannot continue in an environment that robs you of your destiny and kills your dream. Know your enemies, because it’s time to face them.”

“The time to start organizing is now, the time to stop agonizing now. The time to act is now. No one is too small to make a difference.”

Charly Boy’s call was coming against the backdrop of the renewed agitation on social media by the youths and rights organizations, urging the Police and the government to scrap the SARS unit, following viral fresh extrajudicial killings of Nigerian youth in Delta State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: