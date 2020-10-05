CBN delivers sensitive materials as Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede, others sign peace accord Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it is ready for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has delivered sensitive materials to its Akure branch today for onward distribution to the 18 council areas of the state.

The 17 political parties participating in the poll and their candidates would tomorrow sign peace accord under the supervision of the National Peace Committee under the leadership of our former Head of State General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakubu said this at the Ondo governorship election stakeholders in Akure, the state capital.

Yakubu said that the Commission has delivered non-sensitive materials to all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

He stated that the Commission has made arrangements for the movement of personnel and materials to electoral locations in all 3,009 polling units and 203 electoral wards across the State, adding that INEC has recruited, trained, and screened all categories of ad hoc staff for the election.

“We have continued to work with security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to ensure a hitch-free and secure election on 10th October.

“I wish to specifically thank all the agencies in ICCES, especially the lead agency, the Nigeria Police, for their continued support and professionalism as we prepare for the election.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the choice of who becomes the next Governor of Ondo State is entirely in the hands of the voters.

“I wish to assure all eligible voters that every vote will count and only the choice made by the people of Ondo State will determine the outcome of the election.

“I want to assure political parties and candidates that we will remain focused on our processes and procedures. Let me reiterate to all stakeholders that the Commission will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate”

“In response, we have engaged with land and maritime transport owners for forward and reverse logistics to and from land and riverine locations. We have engaged an additional 104 Registration Area Technical Support (RATECHS) staff to respond rapidly to issues with Card Readers on Election Day. We had useful discussions with the security agencies and anti-corruption agencies on how to deal with vote-buying during elections.

“Working with health authorities, we will continue to enforce safety measures at polling units, including the compulsory wearing of face masks and the provision of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hand sanitisers and infra-red thermometers at polling locations and collation centres.

“On this note, I would like to appeal to all election officials, transport providers, polling agents, election observers, and the media to ensure compliance with the advisory by health authorities. Voting in safety is a critical component of elections in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All eligible voters will have equal opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

“In order to ensure greater awareness and effective participation of all citizens in the electoral process, the Commission is deploying magnifying glasses and braille ballot guides to assist Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to vote unaided.

He added that “For this reason, the Commission has translated and published the policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Voters’ Code of Conduct into braille.

Yakubu noted that “We have also produced posters to guide hearing-impaired voters.

Vanguard

