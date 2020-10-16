A Candle Night currently holding in Abuja, as #EndSARS protesters, on Friday, present picture frames of all fallen heroes of police brutality.
Also read:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
A Candle Night currently holding in Abuja, as #EndSARS protesters, on Friday, present picture frames of all fallen heroes of police brutality.
Also read: