Breaking News
Translate

Candle Night in Abuja as #EndSARS protesters make picture frames for victims of police brutality (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

A Candle Night currently holding in Abuja, as #EndSARS protesters, on Friday, present picture frames of all fallen heroes of police brutality.

 

Also read:

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!