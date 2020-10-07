Burna Boy, Rema, nominated for MTV EMA 

Kindly Share This Story:

Contemporary musician, Burna Boy, and fast-rising Mavins record star, Rema Rema have been nominated for the 2020 MTV EMA awards under the Best African Act category.

Burna Boy, who won the category of Best African Act in 2019 has once again been nominated in the same category.

Other African singers in the category include Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo, and Rema (Nigeria).

While reacting to the Nomination, Burna Boy said;

“A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.“

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said

“The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year’s African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt global. This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement.”

