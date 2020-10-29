Buhari greets Chief Afe Babalola at 91

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Thursday said that he was joining friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist and legal luminary.

According to the statement, President Buhari congratulates Aare Afe Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“The President salutes the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

“As the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turn 91, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity.”

