Buhari explains why NDA Cadets visit N/East theatre of operations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA ,where taken on a tour of frontline communities in the North East Theater of operations.

He said the tour was to keep the cadets informed of the challenges of real battle scenario and to boost their combat readiness.

He spoke during the Passing Out Parade of cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, “I am most delighted to witness yet another passing out parade of Nigerian Defence Academy, this time in honour of the cadets of the 67 Regular Course and the Short Service Course 46 (Army).”

READ ALSO Nwawuba applauds FEC for Agenda 2050, seeks greater equity in infrastructure devt

“. I note that despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy has remained focused and committed to its core mandate of training officer cadets. I therefore, commend the Nigerian Defence Academy Council for its steadfast performance.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy has since its establishment in 1964 continued to train young Nigerians for the Armed Forces to discharge their role of protecting the territorial sovereignty of the nation.

” I have been made to understand that the Academy in furtherance to enriching its training curriculum recently took cadets on a tour of frontline communities in the North East Theater of operations. The tour was to keep the cadets informed of the challenges of real battle scenario and to boost their combat readiness.

“As a retired General, I can say with all sense of responsibility that, I am encouraged by the excellent work invested in the training of these officer cadets for service to this great nation and humanity in general.

” I commend the Commandant, officers, men and academic staff of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“As you may be aware, this has been a challenging year for all nations in the world. Since February when Nigeria recorded her index case of COVID-19, this administration has proactively responded to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to prevent further spread and taking necessary appropriate measures.

” ln addition, government has taken positive palliative measures to cushion the adverse impact of the pandemic through people-oriented policies.

“We remained focused in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation.

” We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedeviling the country. I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.

“The broad contexts to which these prospective officers will be deployed is complex, fluid and dynamic. Thus, you will have to keep pace with these ever changing challenges.

“. Gentlemen Officer Cadets, a successful completion of a rigorous and demanding task of this nature undoubtedly infuses you with a sense of self-esteem, efficacy and accomplishment.

“Furthermore, it lifts your spirit and leaves you with conviction that with commitment and dedication you would successfully accomplish future tasks that will come your way as officers of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let me now remind the passing out cadets of the need to be committed to the nation by taking your rightful place among your peers in the Armed Forces of our country.

“This is so, specifically coming at a time of great need for cohesion, peace and unity in our country. I must commend the resilience and steadfastness of our personnel in the Armed Forces for their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the North East and North West zones as well as herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy and communal clashes in other parts of our country.

“All these accomplishments in our national security have been made possible by the untiring efforts of our military and other security agencies. Soon you will join your senior colleagues in the field and you will be expected to contribute your part in the defence of your country.

” With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly. I can say without ambiguity that the future holds promise for our national defence and security.

” The loyalty and patriotism displayed by our service personnel must be sustained and strengthened. To my other compatriots, I want to use this forum to appeal to our sense of patriotism.

” Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions, and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework.

” We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance.

“Let me also use this medium to commend the parents and guardians of these young men and women for taking the bold steps of ensuring that their wards enrolled into the military. I therefore congratulate you and your wards for this choice of career path.

“Finally, I want to thank the Commandant and entire staff of the Academy for their relentless efforts in ensuring these young Nigerians received adequate training that will enable them to contribute their quota to nation building. I therefore wish you all safe journey as you return to your respective abodes. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I Thank you all,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: