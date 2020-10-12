Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Buhari addresses #EndSARS protesters [VIDEO]

On 2:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday addressed the EndSARS protesters across the country.

In a short video shared via the president’s official Twitter handle, he promised that the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) is only the beginning of extensive police reform in the country.

He said, “I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force”

READ ALSO: VIDEOS/PHOTOS: #EndSARS protesters block Lekki tollgate

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!