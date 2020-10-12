BREAKING: Buhari addresses #EndSARS protesters [VIDEO]

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday addressed the EndSARS protesters across the country.

In a short video shared via the president’s official Twitter handle, he promised that the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) is only the beginning of extensive police reform in the country.

He said, “I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force”

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.”

