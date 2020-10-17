Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge

5:38 am
Victor Ogunyinka

For the umpteenth time, there has been yet another tanker explosion on the notorious Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

According to reports, two tankers laden with fuel exploded early hours of Saturday (2 am).

The number of casualties as at press time uncertain.

