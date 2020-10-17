BREAKING: Tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

For the umpteenth time, there has been yet another tanker explosion on the notorious Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

According to reports, two tankers laden with fuel exploded early hours of Saturday (2 am).

The number of casualties as at press time uncertain.

Otedola Bridge on fire right now. 2:36am pic.twitter.com/QysK8YDw5o — Adeyemi Adesanya (@AdeyemiAdesan12) October 17, 2020

Video showing the tanker explosion that is happening on Otedola bridge pic.twitter.com/4C7zggDRnq — Naija wants to #EndSARS (@Naija_PR) October 17, 2020

Vanguard

