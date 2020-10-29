BREAKING: Road users trapped in Owode, Mile 12 as truck falls sideways

By Bose Adelaja
A truck laden with iron has reportedly fell sideways trapping the occupants of a car.
The incident occurred at Owode inward Mile 12, Lagos State.
Eye witnesses’ account said emergency responders are on ground.
Details later…
