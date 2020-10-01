Breaking: Protesters storm Lagos streets, demand end to bad governance

Vanguard Logo

2020-10-01
As Nigeria marks its 60th Independence, protesters numbering about two hundred, (200), Thursday stormed the streets of Lagos, demanding the end to bad governance and leadership in the country.

They told newsmen that they were members of #RevolutionNow protesters. Recall that the federal had last year arrested some members of this group.

The organizer, Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate was inclusive.

Report reaching Vanguard has it that similar protests are also taking place in some states across the country.

Details later:

 

