Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Petrol station on fire in Lagos as another building collapses

On 8:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

 

By Bose Adelaja

There is a fire outbreak, Tuesday involving a petrol station along Ajayi Road, Ogba, Lagos State.

Eye witnesses’ account said emergency responders are at the scene.

In a related development, a building in Isiu Town, in Ikorodu has reportedly collapsed but Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, are on their way to the scene.

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!