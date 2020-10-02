Breaking News
Breaking: Open all schools now, FG orders

On 10:23 am
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

After about six months of stemming and preventing the spread of Covid-19, which of course led to the closure of all schools and borders, Federal government Friday ordered the reopening of all schools in the country.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.

He said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

Vanguard

