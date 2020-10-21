Breaking: Nigeria flag to be lowered for 3 days in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given directive to lower all the Nigeria flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

This is as he suspended all the state activities for 3-days.

His decision came moment when Nigerians are mourning the death of #ENDSARS protesters allegedly killed by the Nigerian soldiers.

His words:

In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:

The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue. The lowering of the flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

The constitution of a 5-man Fact-Finding Committee into the Rules of Engagement ordered & adopted by the Nigerian Army to be headed by a retired military officer not less than the rank of a General.”

