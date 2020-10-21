Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Nigeria flag to be lowered for 3 days in Lagos

On 2:01 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

The great awakeningLagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given directive to lower all the Nigeria flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

This is as he suspended all the state activities for 3-days.

His decision came moment when Nigerians are mourning the death of #ENDSARS protesters allegedly killed by the Nigerian soldiers.

His words:

In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:

 

  1. The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue.
  2. The lowering of the flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

 

  1. The constitution of a 5-man Fact-Finding Committee into the Rules of Engagement ordered & adopted by the Nigerian Army to be headed by a retired military officer not less than the rank of a General.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!