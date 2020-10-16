Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: NBC confirms Twitter account hack

On 10:25 amIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: NBC confirms Twitter account hack
One of the tweets after the official NBC account was hacked

Victor Ogunyinka

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has confirmed that its Twitter account has been hacked, stating that they are working on the retrieval.

This happened barely 48 hours after viral audio released by an ‘anonymous’ supported the #EndSARS protest, thereby giving the government 72 hours or risked hacking.

The NBC official Twitter account tweeted randomly in support of the protest and the suspicion of an account was confirmed when it tweeted “Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it’s also a good day to #ENDSARS  and #EndSWAT Which government website(s) would you want us to play with? Drop your suggestions under this tweet. #TwitterDown #NBChacked”

ALSO READ: Twitter creates #EndSARS emoji in solidarity for Nigerian youths’ protest

It further tweeted that “we anonymous are out to expose government’s secret and dirty files.”

Twitter users have been dropping suggestions in response to the request on the NBC Twitter handle.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!