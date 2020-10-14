BREAKING: I support youths in this peaceful protest as they ‘speak up’ ― Pastor Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has supported the Nigerian youths in “speaking up” to their rights.

Pastor Adeboye in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account wrote that: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

The Nigerian youths, against the backdrop of inhumane activities of members of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have hit the streets of major parts of Nigeria on a peaceful protest, which has forced some actions from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Vanguard

