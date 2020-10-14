Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: I support youths in this peaceful protest as they ‘speak up’ ― Pastor Adeboye

On 9:06 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
I support youths in this peaceful protest as they 'speak up' ― Pastor Adeboye
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has supported the Nigerian youths in “speaking up” to their rights.

Pastor Adeboye in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account wrote that: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

The Nigerian youths, against the backdrop of inhumane activities of members of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have hit the streets of major parts of Nigeria on a peaceful protest, which has forced some actions from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!