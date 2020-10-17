Breaking: Gov Obiano storms Awkuzu SARS station, releases detainees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

As part of his promise to release those illegally arrested by the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Saturday visited the Awkuzu SARS station and bailed three detainees.

Those whom he granted bail were said to have committed minor offences, but have stayed longer than expected.

Offices located at Neni, Ekwulobia and Awkuzu were equally visited by the Governor. Obiano seized the opportunity to inspect the facilities in the various stations.

Speaking, Governor Obiano said that the Commissioner of Police in the state has released everyone detained illegally, saying that everyone remanded by the order of the court, will remain there until their cases are determined.

Recall that Obiano had sacked his security aide, and Former OC, Awkuzu SARS, CSP James Nwafor, following the demands of #ENDSARS protesters.

He personally promised to do everything within his power to bring justice to victims of police brutality in the state.

Vanguard

