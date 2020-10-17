Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Finally, Aisha speaks, tells Buhari, service chiefs to save the people

ASUU, university, BuhariBy Nwafor Sunday

As #ENDSARS protests linger in the country, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Saturday, called on her husband and the service chiefs to save the people.

Disclosing this via her verified Twitter handle, the beauty therapist wrote: ‘#Achechijamaa’, which translates to ‘rescue the people’, alongside a video of her husband with the service chiefs.

Nigerians have, in the last 10 days, embarked on protests, calling on the Federal Government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, over abuse of office, maltreatment, extra-judicial killings and many other crimes attributed to the police unit.

