Breaking: Finally, Aisha speaks, tells Buhari, service chiefs to save the people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

As #ENDSARS protests linger in the country, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Saturday, called on her husband and the service chiefs to save the people.

Disclosing this via her verified Twitter handle, the beauty therapist wrote: ‘#Achechijamaa’, which translates to ‘rescue the people’, alongside a video of her husband with the service chiefs.

READ ALSO:

Nigerians have, in the last 10 days, embarked on protests, calling on the Federal Government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, over abuse of office, maltreatment, extra-judicial killings and many other crimes attributed to the police unit.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: