Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Fagba, Iju-Ishaga boils over ethnic clash

On 9:07 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Fagba, Iju-Ishaga boils over ethnic clash

Houses on fire
Residents calls for police intervention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is an ongoing ethnic clash between Hausa and Yoruba community in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area with several houses torched.

Residents in panic. No presence of security personnel. A number of unconfirmed casualties.

ALSO READ: Between Soro soke and off the mic generation 

The stare Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident with appeal to community leaders to intervene for calm. Police is under pressure and attacks he said.

“There is curfew in town everybody should remain in their houses. Police overstretched, its a collective struggle,” PPRO said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!