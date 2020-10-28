Breaking News
Breaking: Ex-finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala, to emerge WTO DG

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as veritable celebration of African womanhood
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s ex-finance minister and nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, WTO,  is set to emerge winner in the highly competitive race.

The former minister according to TheCable, polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat her South Korea’s trade minister  opponent, at the final stage of the race.

She has broken many records, including becoming the first African and first woman to occupy that office at the WTO.

