Breaking: Ex-finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala, to emerge WTO DG

Kindly Share This Story:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s ex-finance minister and nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, is set to emerge winner in the highly competitive race.

The former minister according to TheCable, polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat her South Korea’s trade minister opponent, at the final stage of the race.

READ ALSO:

She has broken many records, including becoming the first African and first woman to occupy that office at the WTO.

Details later:

Kindly Share This Story: