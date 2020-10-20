Vanguard Logo

[BREAKING) #EndSARS: Orile police station set ablaze after officer allegedly shot a boy [VIDEO]

The Orile police station in Lagos state was on Tuesday set ablaze after a police officer allegedly shot a boy.

It has nothing to do with protesters, according to reports. A police officer was said to have shot the young boy which got people in the area angry.

