Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

On 6:29 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump broke the news on his verified Twitter account, saying they’ll get through it together.

Trump wrote: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together.”

Trump is seeking a reelection into the White House.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!