Breaking: Buhari to address the nation by 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7pm, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity said.

In his statement Femi said: “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

