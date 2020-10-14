Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: APC expels only female lawmaker for anti-party in Ondo poll

On 9:26 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: APC expels only female lawmaker for anti-party in Ondo poll
Honourable. Tomomewo Favour

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Honourable Tomomewo Favour, the only female member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency II on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been suspended and expelled from the party by the executive of her ward (Mahin ward IV).

Her expulsion came on the heel of alleged anti-party activities before and during the just concluded Ondo State Governorship Election.

ALSO READ: I was shocked that Akure people turned against me ― Akeredolu

The letter of her expulsion dated October 12th was signed by the ward chairman, Olamigoke Ajimuda and the ward secretary Omosule Taid.

Recall the lawmaker was one of the members of the assembly that were against the impeachment of the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi two months ago.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!