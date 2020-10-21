Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Police Station, Appeal Court touched in Rivers

On 11:49 amIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Afam Police Station, Appeal Court touched in Oyigbo

As Okporo Police Station frees detainees, staff disappear

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Mobs have set ablaze Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, hours after hoodlums also razed the Police Area Command, Oyigbo.

Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan and Spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, were yet to respond to a media enquiry on the situation, but a security source who confirmed the Afam situation also said that an Appeal Court has also been torched in Oyigbo.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Nigerian Ports Authority, Marina, on fire

The source further said authorities at the Okporo Police Divisional Office, Obio Akpor LGA have freed all detainees and asked police personnel on duty to vacate the place for fear of violent attack.

Security at Moscow Road Rivers State Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police is said to have been beefed up at the moment.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!