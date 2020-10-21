BREAKING: Police Station, Appeal Court touched in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

As Okporo Police Station frees detainees, staff disappear

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Mobs have set ablaze Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, hours after hoodlums also razed the Police Area Command, Oyigbo.

Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan and Spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, were yet to respond to a media enquiry on the situation, but a security source who confirmed the Afam situation also said that an Appeal Court has also been torched in Oyigbo.

The source further said authorities at the Okporo Police Divisional Office, Obio Akpor LGA have freed all detainees and asked police personnel on duty to vacate the place for fear of violent attack.

Security at Moscow Road Rivers State Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police is said to have been beefed up at the moment.

