Boko Haram’s new video shows missing Plateau pastor

By Luminous Jannamike

Boko Haram has released a new video showing Rev Polycarp Zango, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, who reportedly went missing penultimate Monday.

The cleric was abducted on October 19, while travelling to Gombe State for a conference.

According to an online medium, Sahara Reporters, a video from the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, has confirmed his abduction.

In the video, Rev Zango, who spoke in eloquent Hausa, introduced himself as a cleric at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, in the Plateau state capital.

He revealed that he was in the custody of the insurgents alongside two other Christian women, who were also abducted.

Zango urged Governor Simon Lalong, and the senator of Plateau North District, Barrister ID Gyang; the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and his local church to secure their release.

He said: “My name is Reverend Polycap Zango and I am a pastor at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, Plateau State, Nigeria.

“On October 19, 2020, I was travelling to Gombe for a conference when I was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents who caught me on the road.

“Right now, I am with them.

“I am appealing to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, and the Senator of Plateau North, Barrister ID Gyang, and the Christian Association of Nigeria and COCIN to please help save me from their hands.

“They also abducted two Christian women who are also here with me, we are appealing to be rescued.”

CAN praying for them ― Hayab

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of CAN (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, said the umbrella Christian body will continue to pray for the release of Zango and other people in Boko Haram captivity.

In a chat with Vanguard, on Thursday in Abuja, Hayab said it was the desire of the CAN that they were all released from the Boko Haram den.

“As a body, our primary duty is to pray for their rescue and encourage them to have faith in God. We are with them in the spirit,” he said.

He described Zango’s abduction by Boko Haram terrorists as one-too-many; stating that the CAN Chairman in Michika LGA of Adamawa state, Rev. Lawan Andimi, was abducted and beheaded in a similar fashion in January this year.

So, Hayab appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Lalong of Plateau state, and the security agencies to ensure that Rev. Zango and the other women with him were released in a good time.

“He (Zango) and the other women are citizens of Nigeria. So, they are entitled to state protection and rescue in circumstances like that which they have found themselves today.

“We, therefore, reiterate our appeal to the Federal Government, the Plateau state authorities and the security agencies to ensure their release from the hands of the insurgents before it is too late,” Hayab said.

He also urged Christians across the country, not to feel threatened or agitated into reprisal abductions and attacks on citizens who adhere to other religions, saying “With faith in God, we shall overcome the Boko Haram menace.”

