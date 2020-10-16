Bloody protest in Benin as thugs attack #EndSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

Protest in Benin has gone awry as thugs attack protesters resulting in a bloody encounter.

According to report, at least, one person has been reported dead.

Reactions have flooded the social media in criticism of the attack on peaceful protest, as Nigerians call on the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, for intervention.

Reacting to the situation, Amnesty Internation said that “We are currently receiving disturbing reports of attacks on #EndSARS protesters around Ring Road and other parts of #Benin city. The attackers brandishing cutlasses and guns have severely injured many protesters.”

We are currently receiving disturbing reports of attacks on #EndSARS protesters around Ring Road and other parts of #Benin city. The attackers brandishing cutlasses and guns have severely injured many protesters. #EdoProtest #Nigeria — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 16, 2020

OMG just heard that they are macheting protesters in Benin. @GovernorObaseki this is happening in your State. #EndSARS — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) October 16, 2020

Sad news that peaceful protesters at Ring-Road in Benin-city got shot and some persons rushed to the hospitals. RT for awareness #EndSARS — sophia (@90sSophie) October 16, 2020

