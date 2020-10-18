Bishop Oyedepo backs #EndSARS protest, says enough is enough

Kindly Share This Story:

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has joined the call for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Oyedepo, who spoke on Sunday at Canaan land, said that the youths have a right to express their displeasure and pains.

The cleric said he was silent over the protest because he warned Nigerians in 2015 but was humiliated.

He said “We have been having spades of protests across the nation, Every man has a right, legitimately so to express their displeasure and pain, everybody does. Amen

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation vehemently consistently because I saw the danger ahead and you can tell. the most gruesome season in the history of this nation is the last 5 years, where lives have no value, quantum killing, now they have face the youth, and because they don’t know who is next, they have a right to say enough is enough.

“Any system that has no value for human-right is irrelevant, if they were killed when they were youths will they be where they are today? and now it would be a sacrilege to shoot the protesters who are not looting, who are not ravaging.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

“It is a sacrilege to kill youths during a protest, this protest is legitimate,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

