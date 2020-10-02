Billy Carson: African-American entertainment mogul with a difference

Kindly Share This Story:

The world of entertainment is full of glitz and monied depictions of multiple points of views. The life of Billy Carson fits right at home in a Hollywood flick, rising from poverty to a better station in life. Narrating his upbringing, Billy said, “I came from an extremely poor family. Living in one of the toughest ghettos in America located in Opa Locka, Florida. I strove to be great and excel beyond my circumstances.

“I did not play victim to what society presumed of my condition. Instead, I chose to find a way to succeed and change the narrative. I started my 1st business at the age of 12 selling digital car stereos. By the time I was 13 years old I was earning more than my parents. By the time I was 16 years old I had moved out on my own. I became an entrepreneur and built several multi-million dollar businesses.”

Curious about the world and all its mysteries, Billy Carson has delved into the mathematical principles that undergird the universe and has found a way to fuse it with popular culture, hence giving birth to his entertainment network, 4biddenknowledge TV.

He also founded an indie record label, Pantheon Elite Records, which is currently producing some of the most cutting-edge music in the world. “Under Pantheon Elite Records I co-wrote and produced an album that made the billboard charts in 2018 for 8 weeks straight,” he added. “The album is named Return Of Enki by Donny Arcade.”

Currently, Billy is at work on a number of projects that will bring his beliefs about our universe into sharper focus. “I am currently writing a new book called the Epic of Humanity,” he shared. “At the same time, I am filming a new documentary entitled ‘Black Knight Satellite (the untold story). I am also releasing three new albums this year.”

Concluding, he had advice for businessmen just starting out. “My advice to new entrepreneurs is to have confidence in your abilities and be prepared to jump off the cliff then spread your wings and fly. Ignore the naysayers and the haters. Focus 100% of your energy on your business and you will reap the rewards.”

