The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has sent words of encouragement to the youths involved in #EndSARS protests, urging them to stay focused on using their voices.

He said the youths must be comfortable with being unconventional and advised flexibility and fluidness.

Pastor Adeyemi gave the morale boost to the #EndSARS protesters via a series of tweets (thread) using his personal Twitter handle.

According to Adeyemi, “It is understandable that you are hearing many voices, like the biblical David. But you’ve been called to be unconventional. Be comfortable with that.

“Your movement did not start on the streets; it started on your phones. Your ability to move from being an invisible force to being a visible one is a miracle— ‘The word became flesh’.

“I suggest you don’t worry about having defined leaders. It’s part of your using unconventional means to solve old problems. You are called to redefine leadership. You are all leaders. Your dialogue is on the street!

“Please, stay focused on using your voice. Listen to one another with humility. Many of us are praying really hard for you. Hold the vision of a developed Nigeria in your heart. Much love.”

