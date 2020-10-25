Bauchi youths disappointed after finding warehouse empty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Following the widespread looting at Covid-19 warehouses across the nation, Bauchi state youths who attempted to raid a store where COVID-19 palliatives were kept on Sunday were disappointed after finding it empty.

The State governor, Bala Mohammed who made this known on his twitter handle on Sunday, said he ordered his Chief of Staff to open the warehouse when he learnt that youths had laid siege on the store to loot palliatives.

He said, “Today, hoodlums attempted a raid on the #COVID-19 palliative warehouse in Bauchi State. My Chief of Staff was informed and he ordered the warehouse to be opened.

“They saw it was empty, and they turned back. And that’s because we shared everything to beneficiaries as and when due. For accountability, when we started distribution months ago, I ensured to set up a high powered committee that included myself, my deputy, the State @OfficialPDPNig Chairman and Chairmen of all political parties in the state, including traditional rulers, and others.”

“The core of my mandate remains the crucial drive to give Bauchi State citizens a better prospect and more excellent opportunity for a prosperous life. We are doing this, and we will continue to do more. #GreaterBauchi.”

