Auto crash claims nine lives in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A motor accident on Tuesday morning claimed lives of not fewer than nine persons in Kano State.

It was gathered that the accident which occurred along Kano – Zaria road at Imawa in Kura Local Government Area in the State involving three vehicles, a trailer with registration number KMC158XW, a Sharon, Golf with registration number: AE884GZW and a tricycle coming from opposite directions in a head-on collision.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zubairu Mato who confirmed the development, said the 15 persons were involved in the accident out of which nine persons were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Kura General hospital.

Mato identified the victims as six female adults, two male adults and one male child.

According to him, “Today, 6th October 2020, we received a call at about 9:12 a.m. Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“The victims who lost their lives included two male adults, six female adults, one male child while three were injured and two were escaped unhurt.

“The victims were evacuated to Kura General hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed nine dead.

“The accident occurred when the drivers were dodging potholes which led to the loss of control,” Mato stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

