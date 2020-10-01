Attack on Gov Zulum, others: Buhari support group calls for sack of service chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

*Flays rising insecurity in the country

*Condoles governor, others over attacks

By Joseph Erunke

A group rooting for continuous support for President Muhammad Buhari’ s administration in the northern part of the country has joined the growing call for the sack of service chiefs.

The group under the aegis of Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard (UNOGV),said their call was necessitated by the rising wave of insecurity in the country, which it noted,was portraying the president’s administration in bad light given his oath of office to protect lives and property.

In a statement, Wednesday, the group which said it would still support Buhari like it did in 2015 and 2019 if the constitution permits,expressed satisfaction with the Buhari administration in its transformation of the country.

However,the Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard, it was “totally disappointed with the persistent and worsening state of insecurity in the country particularly the North.”

“We are saddened by this development and are calling for immediate action before we lost our glory as a country.

” Mr president sir, you have done well and still doing well in almost every area of your mandate but insecurity is fast threatening these achievements and if nothing is done fast, we mean fast Nigerians may give up on our government,”the group said in the statement, signed by its National Coordinator,Dr Ibrahim Hassan, said.

The group which expressed disbelief over another repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State governor,Babagana Zulum,noted that the attack on a chief security officer was a clear indication that no one was safe in the country.

It condoled families of people involved in the various attacks, the government and people of Borno State over the incidents.

Noting that the president rose to power through beliefs by Nigerians that he would tackle insecurity in the country headlong, the Buhari support group in the North tasked the president to take action towards reposing the people’s confidence.

According to them,besides the worsening insecurity in the country, the continued retention of the service had resulted in stagnation in the military just as it noted that the morale among officers and men in the service had become low.

The statement read in full:”We the entire members of Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard, an APC political group and a traditional unapologetic followers of President Muhammadu Buhari who campaigned for him in 2015, 2019 and will do more if the constitution permits, wish to condole with Nigerians and the Government of Borno State over the lost of about 11 security personnel in his convoy during the third Boko Haram attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy.

“Our hearts are with the families of these gallant officers who paid the supreme price for our country.

“We wish to also express our deep satisfaction with the vision and actions of our role model, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander- In- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We are impressed with the massive transformation going on in the country and everyone can see, but we are totally disappointed with the persistent and worsening state of insecurity in the country particularly the North.

“We are your traditional supporters and lover and we must be bold to tell you the truth and point out this lapse if we truly love you and want you to succeed.

“We rode to power in 2015 with the massive support of Nigeria’s who stood under the sun and in the rain to defeat an incumbent PDP government because of Boko Haram and other security challenges.

“They voted for you because they believe that you will address the insecurity in the country and other challenges. While we must acknowledged that you are doing your very best to put our country on the part of prosperity, on the other hand,particularly, insecurity, Nigerians are sad, disappointed and want something done fast.

“And to us, the first step to take Mr President, is to rejig your entire security architecture starting with the sack of the service chiefs without further delay. This will immediately give birth to new ideas that will defeat this insecurity.

“We believe that a lot of young officers in the Armed Forces have wonderful and workable ideals that can transform the Armed Forces for better efficiency but they cannot bring it further for fear of victimization, and lack of access.

“Mr president sir,Nigerians have lost patience with the service chiefs and the stories being churned out by them on the daily are no longer acceptable to them.

“We believe strongly that they are tired and bereft of any new ideas that can change the game in the security sector.

” Why are this service chiefs so special to be done away with by your administration even when they have practically failed? In the North today, nobody can effectively sleep with his two eyes closed. Farmers are afraid of going to farm, trader and public officers are not safe from kidnappers, all these are due to the actions or in actions of the service chiefs.

“There are several ideas by Nigerians on how this insecurity can be defeated, but until these service chiefs are sacked,Nigerians cannot come up with these ideas because they have lost confidence in them.

“Imagine a serving state governor being attacked on three different occasions in the supposed most powerful black nation in the world!

“Nigerians are dying everyday In their number due to insecurity.

“We campaigned massively for you because we believe in your integrity and commitment to our dear nation and all we are asking for now is to provide security for Nigerians so that we can focus on our normal businesses.

“Nigerians want to be safe and healthy. And it’s on this note that we want to add our voice to that of every Nigerian calling for the sack of these service chiefs and rejigging of the enter security architecture.

“As Nigeria marks its 60th birthday tomorrow, they want to see a new Nigeria where lives and property will safe. They want to see a new Nigeria where their dreams of a country they envisaged is realised.

“We wish to further restate that the voice of the people is the bedrock of constitutional democracy.

“We are therefore calling on our dear president to urgently take steps to address this insecurity for the sake of posterity and the future of our party.

