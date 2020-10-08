“Assault on Fayose by Ibadan thugs at PDP rally confirms our Claim” – Ondo Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State Government, on Thursday described the Government of Oyo State as a threat to the peace in the State as the October 10th Governorship elections in the state draw nearer.

The Ondo State Government in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo described the attack unleashed against the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose at the venue of PDP rally held on Wednesday in Ondo town by thugs suspected from Ibadan, Oyo State as a confirmation of the earlier claim that the Oyo State Government pose a threat to the forthcoming election in the state.

The statement reads in parts: “The Ondo State Government hereby reiterates its earlier stance on the need for security agencies to contain and curtail the activities of political thugs ostensibly imported into Ondo State.

“This development trailing the October 10 governorship election portends, in many respects, a dangerous slope as the people decide once again, which path to follow between sustained development and a reverse of same.

“Government recalls that the last three weeks have witnessed mindless and condemnable acts perpetrated by these thugs imported from Oyo. The assault on the former governor of Ekiti State, at the party’s rally in Ondo Town, no doubt, is an internal affair of the party. The incident nonetheless, remains a reference point just as it confirms our earlier apprehensions.

“We therefore, call on security agencies to spread their surveillance networks to curtail the activities of these hoodlums who are currently spread across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.”

